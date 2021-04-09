 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

