The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Great conditions for all today. But it's Wisconsin, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what will happen to our temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. W…