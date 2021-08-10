The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
