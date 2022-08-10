Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.