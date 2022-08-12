 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular