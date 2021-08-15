The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lake Geneva folks should…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at…