Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
