Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

