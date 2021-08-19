Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.