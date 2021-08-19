The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lake Geneva folks should be…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect …
The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared fo…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…