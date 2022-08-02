The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
