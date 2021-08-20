Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
