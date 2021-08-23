 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

