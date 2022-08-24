Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and storms today as a cold front works over us. See when rain is most likely in our area and how wet Sunday will be in our updated weekend forecast.
Get the umbrellas ready! Rain ahead of a cold front today and along a cold front tomorrow. Find out when showers and storms will be most likely in our updated forecast.
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degre…
Watch now: Becoming partly cloudy today, rain chance Thursday night and Friday in southern Wisconsin
Some fog in spots early this morning, but a pleasant Thursday is expected across southern Wisconsin. Showers and storms aren't far away though. Track them in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
Very pleasant today! Fog will form late tonight though and then a chance of showers comes back for Wednesday. Find out how long the fog will stick around and who has the best chance of rain here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's …
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.