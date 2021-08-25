Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Partl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a bal…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatur…