Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Lake Geneva, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the West.