Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 101. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted.…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a ho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Partl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. The a…