Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.