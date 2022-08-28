Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast.
A few showers will be around Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain is coming tonight. More showers and storms Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when rain chances will begin and when activity will peak here.
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Very pleasant today! Fog will form late tonight though and then a chance of showers comes back for Wednesday. Find out how long the fog will stick around and who has the best chance of rain here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fo…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should…