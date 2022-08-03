Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.