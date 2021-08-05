 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

