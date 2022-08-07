Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.