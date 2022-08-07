Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

