 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The difference between climate change and global warming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics