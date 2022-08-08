Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area ca…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 5…