The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
