Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
