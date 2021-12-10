Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.