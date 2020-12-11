 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

