 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular