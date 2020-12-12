Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 6PM CST SAT. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
