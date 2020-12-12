 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 6PM CST SAT. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

