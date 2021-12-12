 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular