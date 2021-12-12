Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 8-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. T…
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.