 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.46. 13 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics