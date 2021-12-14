Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.