Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
