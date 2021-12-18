Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.