It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is today…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake G…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees …
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. …