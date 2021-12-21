Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.