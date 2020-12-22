 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

