Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The a…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake G…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be pr…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted lo…