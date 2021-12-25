Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.