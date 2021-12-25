Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.