Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

