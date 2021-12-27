 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

