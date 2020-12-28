 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.57. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics