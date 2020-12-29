It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.91. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.57. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.91. A 17-degree low is f…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 2.49. We'll see a low temp…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Winds should be …