It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.57. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.91. A 17-degree low is f…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.91. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 2.49. We'll see a low temp…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…