Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

