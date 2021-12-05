Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 32F. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents sho…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake …
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.