Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.