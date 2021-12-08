It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 8-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 32F. Winds…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake …