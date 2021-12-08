Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.