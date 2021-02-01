 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.75. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics