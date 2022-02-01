The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
