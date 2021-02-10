It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 4.12. A -5-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -8.52. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -5.14. -9 degrees is today…
- Updated
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 9-degree low is forcasted. Plan…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -9.6. Today's forecas…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -1.1. -1 degree is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It migh…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 9F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 8.08. A -4-degree low is f…