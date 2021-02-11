Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 2.64. 4 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.