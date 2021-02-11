 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 2.64. 4 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Local Weather

