It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
