Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

