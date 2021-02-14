 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

